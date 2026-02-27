Experts issue warning as highly acidic bird poop causes major problems for residents

As humans have spread and traveled around the globe, we have also brought other species with us. Unfortunately, some of them have damaged the environment, and some of them also damage our property.

Residents of eastern Australia are familiar with one example of this phenomenon: the common starling, Drive reported.

What's happening?

The common starling was intentionally brought to Australia in the 1850s in the hopes that it would help control pest populations. Not only did it fail at this task, but it also became a pest itself.

Like many birds, the starling produces acidic droppings. In fact, because its droppings contain an unusually high concentration of uric acid, they are more acidic than average. When combined with the incredible numbers of starlings found in eastern Australia, this leads to large amounts of particularly damaging droppings sticking to susceptible surfaces, including the bodies of cars. Unless washed away quickly, these droppings can etch the paint.

Why is this invasive species problem important?

The mess and damage to cars in Australia make this particular invasive species frustrating for residents. However, any invasive species also represents a larger problem in the local ecosystem.

When a new species that is introduced to an area multiplies out of control, it competes with native species for resources — and native plants and animals are what keep an environment stable. In this case, starlings compete with local bird species for safe nesting sites. The more starlings there are, the harder it is for native species to reproduce, and the less stable those populations become.

What's being done about the starling problem?

If you're looking at bird droppings on your car, you should act quickly to wash them off. Minor damage can be buffed out; heavier damage will need professional paint detailing to fix it.

As far as controlling this invasive species, however, efforts seem to be focused on preventing its westward spread, according to the local government.

