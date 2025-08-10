Experts thrilled after discovering revival of creature believed to be extinct: 'One of the few good news stories around'

A large bird is returning to British shores centuries after it was hunted to extinction for its exquisite flavor in the Middle Ages.

According to an article in the Times of London, experts are pleasantly surprised by the common crane's continued revival. A breeding pair returned to northeast Scotland after a 400-year absence in 2012, and the birds have since established a stable population of around 250 pairs. Perhaps the interesting aspect of this return is that it occurred naturally, without any human intervention.

"I think it's one of the few good news stories around because we see so many species in decline," Ron Macdonald, a volunteer with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said, per the Times, "In recent years, there's been a good partnership between farmers and conservation projects … particularly when it comes to wetland and bog creation."

The cranes reside in wetlands, and as omnivorous foragers, they play a key role in the ecosystem through seed dispersal and controlling prey populations. Their voluntary return is a testament to the efficacy of Scotland's ongoing efforts to restore its wetlands. The UK as a whole has lost around 90% of its wetlands in the last five hundred years, but peatlands are still relatively abundant in the north.

About 20% of Scotland is covered by peat, but much of it is damaged. NatureScot estimates that the equivalent of 140 years' worth of harmful pollution is contained within the bogs. Moreover, the lands provide the filtration for the exceptionally high-quality tap water that residents enjoy.

The return of a species is always an encouraging sign, particularly when it happens naturally, but it's also a clarion call to take effective action to maintain its presence. After all, there is a reason they disappeared in the first place, and those issues must be overcome to ensure they don't slip back into the night. While it's not likely the cranes will appear on too many 21st-century dinner tables, they need wetlands to survive.

Uplifting stories like this are a good gateway to positive discussions with loved ones to help sustain the momentum of conservation issues.

