Arizona officials claim federal water management plans would cut them off: 'The impacts ... could be devastating'

Officials in Arizona have begun an aggressive television campaign defending their right to water from the Colorado River, claiming that the state is being "unfairly targeted" by federal water management proposals.

What's happening?

In America's dry western region, the Colorado River is a vital source of water for many. It runs through five American states (Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and California) before making its way to two Mexican states (Baja California and Sonora).

As AZ Central noted, detailed agreements on water use in the upriver states ensured there would be enough for everyone downstream. However, drought in the region has continued for decades, and many water sources are depleted — the Colorado River included.

Controversial decisions have been made to allow the sale of private water rights on this river, despite the dry conditions. Then, in 2025, urgent short-term agreements were put in place to conserve the river's water.

Existing agreements are set to run out in the fall, and new rules need to be put in place. However, after seeing multiple proposals, the Central Arizona Project's general manager, Brenda Burman, told AZ Central that the measures outlined in federal plans would essentially wipe the region "off the map." Towns, including Phoenix and Tucson, would have their canal essentially dry up.

Why is water allocation important?

Water is vital to human life, not to mention agriculture and industry. Previously, CAP was entitled to 1.6 million acre-feet of water per year.

"If there are major cuts or changes in how Colorado River water is allocated, the impacts on our communities and the entire state could be devastating," Casa Grande Mayor Lisa Fitzgibbons said, per AZ Central. "That's why Arizona and cities like Casa Grande are taking proactive steps to protect our water future."

What's being done about the proposed water plan?

CAP has allied with the mayors of Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, and Surprise; two dozen other mayors; and leaders of several commerce groups and Native American tribes to form the Coalition for Protecting Arizona's Lifeline. This organization is airing ads warning about the situation.

Thankfully, it is possible that a pre-existing law, the 1922 Colorado River Compact, may be on the side of Arizona residents. However, the question is still up in the air.

