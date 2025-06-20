Experts discover fish making incredible comeback near crucial dam: 'Seeing such positive results'

It may regain its status as a popular fishing spot when it reopens to the public in 2027.

Fish populations in a mile-long channel constructed to reconnect sections of the Colorado River are increasing steadily, according to a recent survey.

The construction of the Windy Gap Reservoir and dam in the 1980s redirected the river's flow to meet the growing population's needs. However, this came with substantial environmental costs, as the disruption to the water flow hampered local wildlife.

Because the dam blocked the flow of fish and sediment, it nearly crashed the local ecosystem, as The Colorado Sun reported. To fix the damage, the Colorado River Connectivity Channel project was established. Construction began in 2022 and was completed by 2024.

As Sky-Hi News reported, aquatic wildlife has recovered dramatically in the months since the channel was completed. Hundreds of brown and rainbow trout have repopulated the area as well as sculpin, a native species that had been absent from that section of the river for decades.

Sculpins are little fish that have a big impact on the health of the rivers they inhabit. They act as both predator and prey. They keep prey populations in check and serve as a food source for other fish, mammals, and birds. Research by the United States Department of Agriculture also indicates that sculpins host several parasites, contributing to the survival of different species.

Jon Ewert, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Hot Sulphur Springs aquatic biologist, described the reemergence of trout as "very exciting" because the project had not actually added any new fish to the section.

He said in a press release discussing the project's initial results, "Seeing such positive results with water flowing through this new river section for just over a year, we anticipate that this fish population will continue to grow."

That section of the river was a popular fishing spot before the dam's construction decimated its numbers. Given the success of the project in restoring aquatic wildlife, it may regain that status when it reopens to the public in 2027.

It's not the only part of the Centennial State where fish numbers are on the rise. The story underlines the importance of local action in protecting the environment and demonstrates how resilient nature can be.

