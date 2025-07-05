Officials launch ambitious 5-year plan to fight dangerous impacts of soaring temperatures: 'A great strategy'

"Building a cooler, healthier, and more resilient city for the future."

College Station, Texas, is taking cooldown efforts seriously with a five-year plan that includes targeted tree plantings.

As 15ABC explained, trees can cool down urban environments through the shade they provide as well as a process called evapotranspiration, whereby water vapor exits through a tree's leaves and cools the air.

Mac Martin, a program leader at Texas A&M Forest Service, told 15ABC that as urban environments grow, green space tends to be removed and impervious surfaces, roads, buildings, and other heat-absorbing infrastructure are added in its place.

"A lot of that surface is actually going to absorb and retain heat during the day and it's gonna radiate that heat back out into the community," he said. "Trees are a great strategy to help reduce that."

Additionally, trees can help absorb heat-trapping pollution, contributing to the fight against a warming planet. According to One Tree Planted, a mature tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

College Station isn't the only place that's harnessing the power of trees and other green spaces. For instance, Hanford, California, is aiming to plant 600 trees to help cool the town. In Andover, Massachusetts, officials are planting new trees in the Bald Hill-Wood Hill forest.

In College Station, the tree planting began in early 2024, hitting parks, municipal areas, residential neighborhoods, and grassy medians. The next round is set to begin at the end of 2025. Ultimately, the city aims to add 4,787 trees, according to one document.

"Urban heat islands lead to higher energy costs, increased air pollution, and a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses for the city's most vulnerable residents," the document says. "By increasing their tree canopy, College Station aims to reduce urban heat and improve air quality, building a cooler, healthier, and more resilient city for the future."

