Reddit user trying to escape collector's mindset gets flooded with no-buy hobby ideas and free pair of binoculars

"This turned out to be a great question … thanks for asking it!"

A Reddit user trying to break a shopping-driven collecting habit found something better instead: dozens of no-buy hobby ideas.

What's happening?

In a post on r/Anticonsumption, a Redditor asked for help redirecting what they described as "a collector's mindset" into something less consumerist.

The user wrote that they had "collected a number of random things" over the years and wanted "a way of collection that doesn't involve consumption."

Many of the commenters' suggestions focused on nature and observation rather than ownership, including birdwatching, plant and mushroom identification, insect spotting, geocaching, foraging, and logging finds on apps such as iNaturalist.

Others recommended "collecting" experiences or knowledge instead of objects. Commenters suggested keeping a book journal, filling out reading challenge cards with library books, making lists, or starting a "junk journal" using free ephemera such as maps, receipts, and ticket stubs.

In an update, the original poster said they had picked up a local bird identification book and requested a pair of binoculars through a buy-nothing group.

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"Someone gave me an incredibly nice pair of binoculars for free," they wrote, an indication of the power of buy nothing groups as well as thrifting and borrowing items.

Why does this matter?

The thread pointed to a shift from buying items to noticing, documenting, and learning.

That change can still satisfy the pleasure of organizing, spotting patterns, and completing sets, but without the same financial cost.

Several of the suggestions also come with built-in savings. Library-based reading logs, neighborhood plant swaps, free seed programs, and buy nothing groups can help replace purchases with community sharing.

Even hobbies such as birding or geocaching can often start with borrowed or secondhand gear rather than brand-new equipment.

Nature-focused hobbies in particular can encourage people to spend more time outdoors, while journaling and list-making can turn everyday moments into something collectible.

What are people saying?

Some commenters agree with the original poster's sentiment, while others pointed to a number of easy starting points.

"Playing a video game that is based around filling a museum, growing all the crops, catching fish/bugs, and befriending all the townspeople!" suggested a commenter.

Another said, "Stargazing! Learn to identify all the constellations visible from your part of the world, and the naked-eye planets."

"This turned out to be a great question … thanks for asking it!" wrote one user.

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