Australia is proposing to relocate residents of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory made up of 27 coral islands, as a countermeasure to the rising sea levels. Argophilia reported that Australia's proposed "long-term managed retreat" could relocate hundreds of residents over the next 10 to 50 years.

The proposal sparked concern for the 600 residents who share deep roots and close ties to life on the Cocos Islands.

What's happening?

Officials are considering the relocation strategy as a response to worsening coastal erosion. As per Argophilia, the projected increase in sea levels on the island from 1992 to 2030 is 7.1 inches.

The government's proposal triggered public concern over the fate of what many call Australia's last unspoiled paradise. Frank Mills, CEO of the Shire Cocos Island, urged officials to consider other options that respect cultural heritage, saying, "This is not an overnight decision."

The locals have also pushed back. Many are direct descendants of Malay workers from the 1830s, and the islands are home to their ancestral burial grounds.

As government officials weigh the community input, the proposition remains under review.

Why is coastal erosion concerning?

The rapid sea level rise around Cocos Islands is not an isolated case. It's a common challenge for low-lying communities in all parts of the world. Argophilia noted that the United Nations has warned that sea levels are rising faster than ever before, due to planet-warming pollution driven by human activity.

This could force long-term relocations, much like when Australia offered Tuvalu residents a chance to move if rising seas made their homeland unlivable.

What's being done about it?

Island residents and climate experts contend that the central focus is to keep the community intact while tackling broader environmental issues. Wesley Morgan, a climate expert, called for bolder actions like reducing emissions and cutting coal and gas-related projects.

Scientists are also experimenting with natural solutions, like gentle electric currents, to solve the problem of coastal erosion. Individuals can also help by staying informed on critical evironmental issues and reducing dependency on dirty energy.

