Experts enlist unexpected helpers in battle against devastating creatures: 'It's like a living nightmare'

by Leslie Sattler
A dog named Manu is helping scientists on Hawai'i island track down an insect threatening the state's palm trees.

A dog named Manu is helping scientists on Hawai'i island track down an insect threatening the state's palm trees, reported Honolulu Civil Beat.

Manu works with the Big Island Invasive Species Committee, a group dedicated to stopping invasive pests from gaining ground across the island. The dog and his handler, Michelle Reynolds, join forces with search teams to locate coconut rhinoceros beetles hiding in spots that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The committee turned to canine detection after the beetles spread from O'ahu, where the first one appeared over a decade ago. No other dogs on the Big Island have received this type of training, so Manu's nose is an irreplaceable asset.

Coconut rhinoceros beetles wreak havoc on Hawaiian ecosystems. The insects burrow into the tops of palm trees to feed, leaving behind entry holes and wedge-shaped notches in the leaves. Damaged palms weaken over time, and infested trees lose their appeal to buyers.

The beetles go after fan palms, foxtails, and Manila palms, too.

Tracking down beetle larvae before they mature is difficult. The insects breed inside piles of wood chips, decaying logs, and yard trimmings, materials that look harmless on the surface. Manu can sniff out larvae buried deep in debris that would take humans hours to dig through by hand.

"Not every spot is perfect for the dog to search," Reynolds said. "Sometimes we just search manually."

Aerial flyovers help the team pinpoint suspicious debris from above. From there, Manu moves in for a closer look on the ground.

Hawai'i's warm weather restricts his working hours. The heavy panting dogs do when sniffing raises their body temperature quickly, so searches must wrap up before he overheats.

If you have palm trees on your property, check them regularly for holes or damaged leaves. Remove decaying wood and stir up piles of wood chips to discourage beetle breeding. Report any suspected sightings to your local invasive species committee so teams like Manu's can respond.

Across the islands, the beetle's spread has hit hard. "It's like a living nightmare," said Makana Martin, a coconut grower on Kaua'i.

