Longstanding beach property battle reaches critical crossroads as centuries-old conflict resurfaces: 'You cannot save them both'

Coastal squeeze, the phenomenon when beaches have nowhere to go between rising seas and beachfront homes, is a problem that dates back to ancient times.

However, the impacts of our steadily changing climate are worsening coastal squeeze and raising legal concerns about preserving these vulnerable stretches of land, The New York Times reported.

What's happening?

There's an enduring legal concept that has carried over from sixth-century Rome to ensure beaches are publicly accessible. The beaches in most U.S. states are public trust property, allowing free access to use them.

Backed by law and environmental policy, beach users claim landowners shouldn't install coastal armor measures to protect their properties at the expense of the beaches. When landowners install seawalls and other protections, public beach loss results.

A University of Michigan School of Law professor, Richard K. Norton, posed the question, "Are you going to save the beach house, or do you want to save the beach? Because you cannot save them both," as quoted by the Times.

Why is it important to save beaches?

A research study published in the journal Nature Communications described how an estimated one-third of the world's beaches have already been armored with manmade structures. Beachfront property owners are increasingly taking measures to armor their coastlines, leaving no place for beaches to go amidst rising sea levels.

Beaches are important because they are a vital part of many economies and a profitable source of tourism dollars. As sea levels continue to rise each year, per NASA, beachfront homes are at a higher risk of damage and property value losses.

Beaches are also vital ecosystems for plant and animal habitats and are essential in the lives of birds, fish, and aquatic plants.

As beaches shrink, tensions rise between beachgoers and property owners, sparking lawsuits and legal battles over who has the right to the land.

"State trustees have a continuing duty to protect public trust resources, even under new circumstances," said Staley Prom, a Surfrider Foundation attorney, per the Times. "Even with respect to armoring that may have been permitted, there are no vested rights to harm public trust resources."

What's being done to conserve our world's beaches?

Coastline armoring projects continue to occur along beaches across the country. Yet some of these projects protect not only private homes from rising sea levels but also public roads and water mains.

Communities have been exploring all possible solutions to adapt to their rising seas, including creating artificial barrier islands to offset the force of intensifying storms.

However, even at the individual level, we can protect our beaches by reducing pollution where we live. Air pollution is a significant factor in beach erosion and rising seas, because it traps heat in our atmosphere, which intensifies severe weather. Therefore, anything we can do to curb the pollution that contributes to these issues is a step in the right direction.

