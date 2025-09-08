Surfer's side-by-side video of same beach 10 years apart reveals troubling trend: 'It no longer holds'

North Carolina's Outer Banks face an accelerating threat that's literally washing away homes and communities. One surfer's recent video comparison, highlighted by surf and outdoors outlet The Inertia, showcased the dramatic transformation of a beach over just 10 years, revealing the stark reality of how rapidly rising global temperatures are reshaping coastlines.

What's happening?

Surfer Brett Barley captured the shocking extent of coastal erosion in Buxton, North Carolina, by recently recreating a video he'd filmed back in 2014. The side-by-side comparison shows the same beach location on Hatteras Island — but the differences are striking.

Since 2020, 10 homes on the island "have collapsed into the ocean due to erosion rates exceeding 15 feet annually," according to a report from Raleigh station WRAL News. Sea levels off the state's coast have risen by up to 11 inches since 1950 and are now increasing at a rate of one inch every two years.

Barley himself noted the contrast present in his photos: "We are now here present day because it no longer holds sand like it used to... even with over half the jetty still there."

Why is coastal erosion concerning?

The planet's overheating has created a devastating cycle that threatens coastal communities in North Carolina and around the world. Tidal flooding in some areas of the state has increased by 100% since 2000, according to Sea Level Rise.org.

North Carolina Sea Grant says new projections suggest that Beaufort, North Carolina, will experience an average of "60 annual days of high-tide flooding by 2050" as one example. And these aren't just statistics — homes are at threat of washing away, while residents worry the next storm could send everything tumbling into the ocean.

What's being done about coastal erosion?

Communities along North Carolina's coast have been exploring beach restoration projects, such as pumping sand in from offshore locations onto eroded shorelines in towns like Surf City.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Coastal Federation promotes "living shorelines" made of natural materials, such as oyster shells, that absorb wave energy and provide habitats for marine life. These nature-based solutions can sometimes be more effective than expensive seawalls.

People can also make a meaningful difference with everyday choices that reduce planet-heating pollution, such as opting for electric appliances and using public transportation. Even simple actions, like reducing energy consumption at home, can help build municipal momentum toward large-scale transitions to cleaner energy in the form of electric transit and sustainable infrastructure.

