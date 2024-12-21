State marketing plan faces backlash after researchers insist safety claims are greatly exaggerated: 'Sort of problematic'

It's possible to plan for climate migration by ensuring the infrastructure is in place before a big wave of people arrives.

Ann Arbor has been branding itself as a "climate haven" to potential immigrants, suggesting it's safe from increasingly destructive weather events spurred on by human-made changes to the climate. The State News interviewed researchers investigating climate migration and its marketing. Claiming to be a "climate haven" is actually quite difficult, according to Julie Arbit from the University of Michigan.

"They are already not climate havens," said Arbit. "It's sort of a narrative being pushed a little bit by real estate and the news media. I think the term 'haven' is sort of problematic or irresponsible. No matter how well they're doing, how considerate they're being, I do think there are other terms that are just more appropriate that don't give people the false sense of security."

What's happening?

We've already seen studies showing how wildfires are pushing people out of Maui, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Ann Arbor isn't the only city claiming to be a "climate haven," ready to take in people from these areas. Asheville, North Carolina, also pitched itself similarly to attract new residents, and yet it ended up being in the path of Hurricane Helene in September 2024. Anyone who moved there to avoid extreme weather events would have been especially disappointed.

Why is climate migration concerning?

The legitimacy of these "climate haven" claims is one thing, but if they work in attracting newcomers anyway, then there are new issues. For one, there's a class divide in mobility. Those with the means to move cities will leave less room in supposedly safe cities and raise housing prices. Meanwhile, those who can't afford to move will be left in disaster-prone areas. This entails racial inequality as well, according to Arbit.

"Historically, people of color have only had access to certain spaces, whereas generally White and higher income communities have been able to live wherever they want. If you're looking at a migration, it's going to be people with the mobility, with the means to move. That obviously has implications for who is unable to move from the riskiest areas and what kind of disinvestment is happening there."

What's being done about climate migration?

It's possible to plan for climate migration by ensuring the infrastructure is in place before a big wave of people arrives. This includes the basics, such as health care, education, and housing.

When it comes to messaging, it's possible to simply come at it from a different angle. Cities can be framed as climate-resilient with the infrastructure in place to mitigate extreme weather without any expectation that they'll avoid the events altogether. It's also possible to promote sustainable behavior through the community.

Derek Van Berkel, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, is hopeful about the benefits of migration, provided there's sufficient planning.

"I think there's a good opportunity there for creating sustainable, resilient and equitable communities," Van Berkel said, per the State News. "It could be a part of a reinvigoration."

