  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning on looming threat that could wipe out billions in property value: 'The new baseline'

The effects can quickly ripple through to homeowners and businesses.

by Mariah Botkin

Photo Credit: iStock

Financial experts are warning that increasingly severe weather is putting homes, businesses, and entire communities at risk — with the potential to erase billions of dollars in property value and drive up insurance costs for everyday people.

According to a Bloomberg report, major investment firms are now treating floods, wildfires, heat waves, and storms as immediate threats to housing and infrastructure, rather than distant risks, as damage continues to mount worldwide.

What's happening?

Apollo Global Management is changing how it evaluates investments to better reflect how extreme weather can affect homes, buildings, and infrastructure, Bloomberg reported. Instead of relying on broad forecasts, the firm is now taking a closer look at individual properties and projects before making deals.

"Climate-driven disruptions can directly impact operating costs, supply chains, and insurance markets," Jaycee Pribulsky, Apollo's chief sustainability officer, told Bloomberg, making financial risks "more immediate."

The shift comes as losses mount. Swiss Re estimated that natural catastrophes caused $107 billion in global insured losses last year, with total economic losses reaching $220 billion. "Elevated natural catastrophe losses are no longer outliers but the new baseline," Monica Ningen, Swiss Re's U.S. Property and Casualty CEO, said in a statement.

Why is this concerning?

As major financial institutions reassess the risks posed by extreme weather, its effects can quickly ripple through to homeowners and businesses. When floods, wildfires, or storms hit, property values can drop dramatically in a short period of time. Higher insurance premiums, reduced coverage, and, in some cases, the inability to secure insurance at all can make homes and businesses far less valuable — or leave owners unable to rebuild or sell at all.

Recent wildfires in Southern California show how quickly these risks can become financial realities. Fires that tore through areas such as Malibu destroyed thousands of homes, erasing billions of dollars in property value and leaving some once-multimillion-dollar properties reduced to vacant lots worth far less.

These impacts don't stop at financial losses. Severe weather endangers lives, disrupts communities, and threatens economic stability. Damaged infrastructure can shut down businesses, displace residents, and strain emergency services, leaving entire regions more vulnerable.

What's being done about it?

Investment firms are embedding weather risk into dealmaking, while insurers and lenders are adjusting coverage and pricing to reflect rising losses.

For individuals and communities, paying closer attention to how extreme weather affects property values, insurance access, and local infrastructure is becoming increasingly important — especially in areas already prone to floods, fires, or storms.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x