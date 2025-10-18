Researchers raise red flags on overlooked hazard that lingers long after wildfires: 'People whose houses didn't burn down are in worse shape'

"What are we facing? What are we exposed to?"

Researchers are attempting to better understand the potential dangers of poor air quality in the wake of devastating wildfires.

What's happening?

From charred plantlife to destroyed properties, the destruction left behind by wildfires is unmistakable. However, environmental researchers are now sounding the alarm regarding the health impacts of chemicals and other pollutants caused by wildfire damage.

As reported by Claims Journal, studies are underway to determine the origin of toxic contaminants that may pose a threat to residents returning home after a wildfire.

Yifang Zhu, an Environmental Health Sciences professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, explained that many homeowners face a number of variables.

"What are we facing? What are we exposed to? Is it safe?' We hear these questions all the time," said Zhu.

However, Zhu's research hopes to offer up some much-needed clarity when it comes to the safety of living in the aftermath of a sprawling wildfire.

"This knowledge and new insights will be very helpful for the future," added Zhu.

While wildfires aren't a new phenomenon, they are becoming longer and more intense as global temperatures rise. The production of heat-trapping gases from human activity — such as pollution from the transportation, energy, and agricultural sectors — is exacerbating the problem.

Why are these environmental studies important?

It has long been known that wildfires can cause significant air pollution, leading to widespread respiratory problems. But lingering airborne particles and chemicals from ash, soot, and fine particulate matter may present dangers long after the fires have been extinguished.

This contamination can come from building materials and appliances if not properly cleaned by professionals.

As part of her study, Zhu took a closer look at personal items that may have been contaminated by wildfire smoke.

"Most government post-fire efforts focus on visible debris removal," said Zhu. "They rarely enter homes to measure indoor [volatile organic compounds] or particulates."

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a release that called for insurance companies to "act in good faith" when it comes to smoke damage caused by fires. This also included the recommendation of adhering to the assessment of professionals "trained to identify, assess, and manage environmental hazards."

What's being done about smoke damage from wildfires?

For now, researchers say that there just isn't enough data to draw any clear conclusions about the impacts of potentially contaminated households.

"We really don't know long-term effects," said John Balmes, professor emeritus of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, per Claims Journal.

With little help from insurance companies, many homeowners have been left to pay for restoration services out of their own pocket. Although this can often cost tens of thousands of dollars, it becomes a necessity for residents to move back home following a fire, even without visible fire damage.

"People whose houses didn't burn down are in worse shape than people whose houses did burn down," said Jane Williams, executive director of California Communities Against Toxics.

