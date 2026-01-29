Expert issues warning amid surge in dangerous encounters between people and animals: 'We are registering more cases'

It has already had deadly consequences.

Wildlife management officials are warning that climate shifts are increasing exposure to dangerous animals.

What's happening?

According to Daijiworld, warmer temperatures have reduced or eliminated hibernation schedules for wildlife like bears, leopards, and venomous snakes in northern India.

"Normally, these animals remain inactive for nearly three months, resulting in fewer incidents," said Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, per the publication.

"This year, however, their failure to hibernate has increased their movement, which is why we are registering more cases."

Tigers in the area have also been seen roaming at higher altitudes due to weather shifts.

Why are mild winters concerning?

The extended period of animal activity through the winter months has already had deadly consequences. Venomous snakes have killed 13 people in Uttarakhand in a month and a half alone, while hospitalizing another 23.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Meanwhile, 274 people have died in the area from snake bites since 2013.

The same phenomenon has been tracked elsewhere. Bears are staying active longer in North America. European bats are hibernating a full month ahead of schedule. Milder winters have even damaged lizard DNA, according to one study.

In addition to the safety concerns raised in India, these forces can lead to population declines and drops in biodiversity as animals fail to adapt to wildly shifting circumstances.

Conversely, warmer, wetter weather has made conditions ideal for some insects, like ticks and mosquitoes. This has increased the spread of harmful diseases they carry, such as Lyme disease and West Nile virus.

What's being done about extended animal hibernation?

Indian officials have warned residents to be extra-vigilant during the winter months, as there are likely to be more threats in the wild than usual. This includes guidance on securing trash to eliminate food incentives in human-inhabited areas.

According to the Indian Express, the government is also investing in additional lighting and brush removal in urban areas in order to prevent interactions with aggressive animals.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.