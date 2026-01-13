Experts thrilled as trail camera captures footage of creature not seen in over 100 years: 'This is tremendously exciting'

Cleveland Metroparks marked a wildlife milestone that had conservationists and scientists buzzing: trail cameras recorded a fisher, a medium-sized mammal in the weasel family — and this was verified as the first sighting of the species in Cuyahoga County in more than 100 years, Fox 8 reported.

"This is tremendously exciting," reads the caption from Cleveland Metroparks' Instagram post, which reflects on the significance of the sighting for both the region's natural history and ongoing conservation efforts.

Fishers disappeared from this part of Ohio in the mid-1800s, mainly due to trapping and habitat loss, the post detailed. Their return signals the success of long-term restoration and smart management of local environments.

Trail cameras, like the ones used in the Cleveland area, are convenient and powerful tools that help wildlife experts monitor population health, track movements, and gather evidence of rehabilitation and species recovery.

Each captured image contributes to a broader understanding of how native species are reestablishing themselves. They give communities insight into the health of their local ecosystems.

The role of trail cameras in conservation is significant. Recently, trail cameras captured unique footage of a grizzly bear in the Yukon and a leopard in West Coast National Park in South Africa.

The resurgence of species like the fisher carries benefits that ripple beyond the woods.

Healthy wildlife populations help support balanced ecosystems, which humans also rely on for food, water, and clean air. Communities can take pride in conservation victories, seeing firsthand that their efforts pay off and that people can positively impact their surroundings.

The return of a species after a century shows that thoughtful environmental management can foster biodiversity, helping ecosystems thrive alongside human development.

For Cleveland Metroparks and the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the fisher's appearance is a reminder that conservation works.

Trail cameras won't just document these rare moments; they will also help guide continued efforts to protect species and habitats, proving that even a century-old absence can have a hopeful comeback story.

"Phenomenal," said one local resident when learning of the fisher's reappearance.

Another said: "This is huge!!! The conservation and natural recovery efforts of this state are nothing short of astounding."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



