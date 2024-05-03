Local nonprofit considers revival of beloved annual festival after unexpected cancellation: 'It feels like the right time'

"We want people to feel the inspiration and excitement that we feel."

Attention all music and planet hybrid enthusiasts: Mark your calendars for Father's Day 2025 — the Clearwater Festival could be making a comeback.

As reported by Gary Stern in Lohud, the RiverFest for Pete's Sake nonprofit is looking to raise money and relaunch the festival at Croton Point Park under a new name: Hudson River Folk Festival.

The hope is to bring back the same ideals and sentiments of the Clearwater Festival founded by Pete and Toshi Seeger, who raised awareness about the pollution in the Hudson River and inspired cleanup efforts to the sound of music.

Clearwater Festival was an environmental and music celebration founded in 1966. The event drew in massive crowds, raising concerns on environmental issues and boasting music from the likes of Arlo Guthrie, Ani DiFranco, and even Pete himself.

The largest of its kind, the festival had a good run until 2016 when financial troubles hit. It was on and off for a few years, even going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic before it was officially canceled by the Clearwater Organization in 2022 for lack of funding, Lohud reported.

Fortunately, some people are fighting to bring it back to life and spread awareness about water pollution, and that's great news for all of us — and especially for the Hudson River. The Environmental Protection Agency declared 200 miles of it a superfund site in 1984, the Riverkeeper organization explained.

Forty years later, the Superfund status hasn't changed, and the river is still polluted with hazardous materials.

Creating awareness encourages change and builds a stronger community of people willing to work together to make this world cleaner.

Fingers crossed, the Hudson River Folk Festival will premier at Croton Point Park in June of next year in Westchester County, New York, to promote a healthier, brighter future.

"It feels like the right time. We're coming off a few years of separation and isolation," RiverFest for Pete's Sake president Mitzi Elkes said, per Lohud. "We want to honor the legacy of Pete and Toshi Seeger, the history of the festival, and look forward to the future, to plan the next 50 years of music and environmental celebration."

Elkes is also a longtime board member of the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, an organization started by the Seegers and others in 1969 in an effort to protect the Hudson River.

Elkes mentioned the organization is interested in corporate sponsors, individual donors, and corporate grants and that interested parties can contact the nonprofit at info@riverfestfps.org.

"We want people to feel the inspiration and excitement that we feel," she told Lohud.

