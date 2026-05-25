Officials call sewage cleanup a '100% success' — but nearly 500 residents are still dealing with the fallout

"If this is what success is, I'm terrified to see what a failure would be."

A response to a massive sewage spill in Clearlake, California, was a "100% success," according to the Incident Management Team.

For families living near the rupture, that claim is hard to square, as many still do not trust the water in their wells. Roughly 500 residents are still dealing with the fallout four months after 2.9 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Robin Lane.

What happened?

According to The Press Democrat, a 16-inch sewer main ruptured on January 11, sending raw sewage through Clearlake's Burns Valley area for more than 37 hours. Residents said the spill contaminated properties, threatened a shallow aquifer that supplies well water, and forced some households to rely on bottled water, temporary tanks, and portable showers.

On May 14, over four months later, the Incident Management Team said its recovery effort had been completed. Officials cited the installation of 105 ultraviolet sanitation and filtration systems and 50 temporary potable water tanks, as well as groundwater assessments and two town halls, among efforts to deal with the issue. The team also said it was demobilizing and returning oversight to Lake County Special Districts.

Many residents saw the situation very differently. More than 75 residents filed lawsuits on May 5 against Lake County and the agency that manages the wastewater system, arguing the spill was preventable, the cleanup moved too slowly, and years of warnings about aging infrastructure were ignored.

Why is the spill concerning?

This is more than a dispute over official messaging. For many families, it remains an everyday health and cost-of-living crisis. One family told The Press Democrat they had spent about $3,000 on bottled water since January. Others said they still cannot safely drink from their taps or return to their homes.

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According to state records, the system logged repeated overflows and violations in recent years, including 13 sewage spills and coliform levels above state safety standards. Residents argued the January rupture was not an isolated event but was part of a larger pattern.

The situation also reflects a broader problem communities across the country know well: when critical infrastructure is neglected, ordinary people absorb the consequences.

What's being done?

County officials said they responded with emergency cleanup, disinfection, water deliveries, well testing, and filtration systems. The Lake County Board of Supervisors has also extended the local health emergency, calling the spill a potential threat to public health and safety.

Residents, though, said the support has been uneven and often too late. The lawsuits seek damages for property loss, remediation costs, lost use of homes, and other financial harm. That could result in jury trials, and one attorney said a resolution could still take years.

For households navigating contamination events, the most useful steps are often the most basic: follow local water advisories, document damage, keep receipts for emergency expenses, ask about certified testing for private wells, and get written guidance before relying on filtration systems alone. Those steps cannot undo the damage, but they can help families protect themselves while the legal and political process unfolds.

"If this is what success is, I'm terrified to see what a failure would be," resident Cassandra Hulbert said. "We're still people here in a very real human crisis."

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