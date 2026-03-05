Cleanup crew shares footage of troubling discoveries found after a storm: 'Working so hard in awful conditions'

"The dedication will not go unnoticed."

When storms churn the ocean into a frenzy, they reveal what's hiding beneath the surface. Beachgoers saw firsthand the piles of trash a powerful storm swept onto the coastline — and how one dedicated crew moved quickly to clear them before the next tide dragged them back.

A reel shared by 4ocean (@4ocean) showed cleanup crew members in raincoats and boots combing a storm-battered beach — keeping 463 pounds of plastic, driftwood, and debris from getting sucked back into the ocean.

Unbothered by the downpour, they persistently gathered soaked and tangled waste, hauling it away from the shoreline. "Because the plastic won't wait for the weather and neither will we," the caption read.

The video made one thing clear — what we throw away rarely stays "away."

Each year, nearly 18 pounds of each person's plastic waste, on average, can end up in the ocean, according to WWF Australia. Beverage bottles, balloon remnants, Styrofoam, and single-use plastics — these can take 20 to 500 years or more to break down.

As plastic waste lingers beneath the waters, it alters marine habitats and threatens ocean wildlife. It also poses environmental, social, and health risks to communities that rely on clean water and fisheries.

4ocean's haul that day is a tiny fraction of the 19 to 23 million metric tons (20 to 25 tons) of plastic waste that enter waterways each year, as estimated by the United Nations Environment Programme. Still, that's 463 pounds that didn't make it back into the ocean. When scaled across hundreds of cleanup efforts, those small fractions start to add up.

Individuals can contribute to these efforts by being more intentional about daily consumption and waste. Small actions, such as learning local recycling options or repurposing plastic containers, help reduce the volume of plastic that reaches the ocean.

Plastic pollution — and the damage it brings — remains a persistent global challenge. But videos like this show that action is possible.

Commenters lauded the efforts of the 4ocean team members.

"Oh they are working so hard in awful conditions," one wrote, acknowledging the team's grit and determination.

"You guys are absolute amazing. The dedication will not go unnoticed," another added.

"Love the urgency to protect our oceans — thanks for showing what's possible," a third commented.

