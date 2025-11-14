Beachgoer sparks concern with video of upsetting discovery along shoreline: 'This breaks my heart'

Have you ever explored a tide pool? They are full of little worlds that ebb and flow with all kinds of cool creatures.

However, one person walking along the North Shore of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, discovered something that definitely did not belong in a tide pool, as shown in a TikTok video posted by Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi (@coasthuggers).

"Just a few feet from the ocean, we found millions of styrofoam pellets," the nonprofit organization wrote in the post.

Styrofoam is made of polystyrene, which is a kind of plastic. That means it leaches harmful microplastics into the food and water humans consume. It can also injure and kill wildlife that mistake it for food.

This material is made from crude oil, which is a significant contributor to rising global temperatures and causes further damage when it pollutes a natural ecosystem such as a coastline.

Volunteers with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi who attempted to clean up the trash found that it was scattered across more than 100 feet of tide pools.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Yet they were determined to uplift the area. First, they tried to suck up as many pellets as possible with handheld vacuums. Then they went back on a second day with stronger shop vacuums and nets, according to follow-up posts on their Instagram account, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi (@sustainablecoastlineshawaii).

"Cleaning it up is a great reactive solution, just not the ultimate solution," the group explained in the first Instagram post. "We can't vacuum forever. At some point, we have to turn off the tap on plastic at the source."

In this case, the source was a torn-open beanbag chair that volunteers stumbled across during the cleanup effort.

Encouraging elected officials to ban companies from using materials like styrofoam in products and packaging can help prevent this kind of pollution from happening. Avoiding plastic products when you can is a good step, too.

"There is no excuse for styrofoam to still be in use when there are so many great biodegradable options!" a commenter on the original TikTok video wrote.

"This breaks my heart," another said.

"I HATE POLYSTYRENE," a third commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.