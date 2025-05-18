Locals celebrate as major lake recovers after devastating natural disaster: 'It gives you a whole new appreciation for the lake itself'

"We saw the debris field and we thought, 'this is going to take years.'"

When Hurricane Helene hit the South in September 2024, it caused widespread devastation. At least 250 people were killed, homes and businesses were demolished, and a massive amount of debris was left behind when the storm was over.

One area hit hard by Helene was Claytor Lake in Pulaski County, Virginia, which had thousands of pounds of debris dropped into it. But, according to WSLS, the lake has now rebounded after the damage from the hurricane.

Claytor Lake is a major economic driver during the spring and summer seasons in Pulaski County due to the tourism it draws. After Helene dropped debris across 300 acres of the lake, the community was concerned that they would be unable to clean the lake up by tourism season.

WSLS quoted the director of tourism for Pulaski County, Erika Tolbert, as having said, "We saw the debris field and we thought, 'this is going to take years.'"

Having the lake reopen on time was vital for the region, as local businesses feared summer tourism could be cut in half due to the debris left behind in the wake of the hurricane, resulting in enormous economic loss. Now, some businesses believe this could be one of their best summers yet.

Besides the economic benefits of the successful lake cleanup, there are environmental benefits to the lake being closer to its original state. With water clarity exceeding expectations, it will be safe for tourists to swim and play in during the warmer months.

The pristine lake and increased water quality will also benefit animals and plants living in and around the lake that were affected by Helene's destruction, recreating a healthy ecosystem that encourages the fish population to thrive and increases the presence of birds hunting for fish. Many of these birds are pollinators, which means they will help native plants in the area to flourish, too.

A wealth of activities are planned for the lake this summer, including fishing tournaments, a music festival, and the annual lake festival.

"We are back and better than ever," Tolbert told WSLS. "The water is so clear, and it gives you a whole new appreciation for the lake itself."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.