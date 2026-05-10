Organization hands out free 'tiny doors' for local gardeners to install: 'A lack of gaps ... excludes spiny visitors'

A small change to a backyard fence could make a big difference for one of Britain's most beloved animals. In the central region of England, free "hogway" frames are being handed out to homeowners to help hedgehogs move safely between gardens and avoid dangerous roads.

The giveaway, timed with National Hedgehog Awareness Week, is designed to make neighborhoods more wildlife-friendly one fence at a time. According to the BBC, over 180 of the hogway frames are set to be distributed to wildlife organizations for homeowners, helping create tiny travel routes for local hedgehog populations.

The frames came from a local timber company and were produced using recycled materials, per the BBC. They fit through holes in fences and gates, allowing hedgehogs to move between gardens while searching for food or shelter.

That matters because gardens can serve as a patchwork of mini-refuges — but only if animals can actually get in and out. When fences and gates are fully sealed off, hedgehogs can be forced onto streets and busier routes instead of moving through quieter, less dangerous green spaces.

The timing of this initiative is especially important because hedgehog populations have continued to fall sharply across Britain. According to the nonprofit Hedgehog Street, over half the rural hedgehog population has been lost since 2000, and hedgehogs have disappeared from one-third of cities and villages in the U.K. in that same timeframe.

This makes simple habitat-access projects like the hogway giveaway especially timely.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Residents are also being encouraged not to wait for a free frame if they can help on their own.

As a council spokesperson put it, per the BBC, "residents are also encouraged to create their own hogways, by cutting hedgehog-sized openings in their gates and fences where a lack of gaps presently excludes spiny visitors."

Sightings can also be logged on the Big Hedgehog Map online.

For communities, this is the kind of conservation project that feels refreshingly doable. It doesn't require major construction or expensive equipment — just a bit of coordination between neighbors and a willingness to make space for wildlife.

Better-connected gardens can support local biodiversity while giving residents a hands-on way to care for the places they live. That community angle may be the most powerful part of all: When people take small actions close to home, conservation becomes less abstract and more collective.

In other words, a tiny door in a fence can help turn an ordinary row of back gardens into a safer corridor for animals that have increasingly struggled to navigate human-built environments.

Another councilor added, per the BBC: "We're delighted to promote the environment in the East Riding, and this is a fantastic way we can play our part to support local wildlife. We encourage all residents to install their own hogways and log any hedgehogs they see."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.