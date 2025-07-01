Hiker outraged after making 'disgusting' discovery while exploring scenic trail: 'This is one of the worst crimes'

"Why are you even visiting a beautiful, natural area if you clearly have no respect for it?"

A hiker's scenic coastal jaunt was spoiled when they came across a troubling case of littering at one of the lookouts.

"Beautiful natural area used as someone's personal ashtray," they captioned a photo posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, capturing a shoreline covered in cigarette butts. "To me this is one of the worst crimes and 100% inexcusable."

According to the National Institute of Health, cigarette butts are the most common form of plastic pollution, with an estimated 4.5 trillion littering the globe. In the U.S. alone, 9.7 billion of them are improperly disposed of each year, a study by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found.

They are not biodegradable, and they contain over 4,000 chemicals that can contaminate the environment. While biodegradable filters are available, one study found that this alternative can still significantly and adversely affect the bacterial community composition of nearby soil.

When soil contains these chemicals, it can have further impacts on nearby plants. A study at Anglia Ruskin University even found that cigarette butts affected germination success and growth in clover plants by 27% and 28%, respectively.

A major factor in cigarette butt pollution is the role of leachates, or "any contaminated liquid that is generated from water percolating through a solid waste disposal site, accumulating contaminants," as Science Direct defines them. When a liquid interacts with the littered filters, it absorbs the harmful chemicals and contaminates the surrounding environment.

When cigarette litter exists at shorelines like the one shared by this Redditor, the leachate is readily nearby as the tide wades in and out, and it can have drastic effects on the water quality of the waterway.

Scientists are investigating ways to limit the impact of this particular type of litter, some discovering how to use it to remove harmful metals from waterways. Some communities are even piloting programs that collect cigarette butts to convert into asphalt roads. However, there is a drastic need for a cultural shift that encourages proper waste disposal.

Climate awareness begins with a respect for nature. Being in a beautiful place like a park should instill a desire to protect the environment around us, not abuse it. Destroying natural spaces is not only bad for plants and wildlife, but it also ruins the experience for future generations.

Other Redditors chimed in on the hiker's discovery with their own takes.

"Why are you even visiting a beautiful, natural area if you clearly have no respect for it? Disgusting," one commenter said.

"At least clean up after yourself," another commented.

