Experts stunned as rare fish returns to waters for first time in 70 years: 'It just increases their chances'

"There's no better feeling."

by Michael Muir
Just weeks after the removal of a pipeline blocking access to Alameda Creek, Chinook salmon are returning after a 70-year absence.

Conservation efforts sometimes take years, if not decades, to pay off. Other times, the returns come almost immediately. The dramatic return of a large fish to a Bay Area creek is one such story of rapid recovery.

ABC 7 News reported in early December that just weeks after the removal of a decades-old pipeline that blocked access to the Alameda Creek, Chinook salmon had begun to return to the habitat. The fish had been absent for about 70 years. 

The pipeline removal — powered in part by the environmental nonprofit California Trout — was no cheap or easy fix. It took years of work and $15 million in funding to finish.

"Now that these fish have over 20 miles of really high-quality spawning habitat, it just increases their chances of recovery," California Trout's Claire Buchanan told ABC.

To everyone's surprise and delight, Chinook salmon began to make themselves at home again soon after the removal. The large fish have suffered a significant population decline due to habitat destruction and warmer temperatures disrupting their reproductive cycles. 

They need freshwater to breed, and variation in river temperature and salinity can have a devastating effect on their eggs. The reopening of the Alameda Creek not only provides the salmon with a much-needed spawning ground, but the area itself also benefits from their presence.


The salmon's post-breeding die-off provides a bonanza of food and nutrients for the plants and wildlife of the rivers in which they spawn. Chinook salmon might not be the only threatened species to benefit from the pipeline's removal. The coastal steelhead, beavers, otters, and eagles may all soon repopulate the area and boost its biodiversity.

The story is a testament to the essential nature of local environmental efforts. Such a rapid turnaround in fortunes after years of work was an unexpected bonus.

As Buchanan reflected, "Proving success that quickly after completion of a project is, I mean, there's no better feeling."

