Visitor faces backlash after catastrophic incident at popular tourist destination: 'What a loss'

Details about the tourist involved with the disaster haven't been fully released.

A shocking video sparked intense reactions online after a fire tore through a Chinese temple, with local officials blaming an "irresponsible" visitor — presumed a tourist by other news outlets — for mishandling ceremonial candles.

One Reddit commenter captured the collective reaction: "What a loss."

The clip shows the multistory Wenchang Pavilion in eastern China quickly engulfed in flames. The post spread widely as viewers questioned how a single candle could cause such a catastrophic blaze — and why a relatively modern building burned so rapidly.

In the footage, heavy smoke pours from the building's upper levels as bright flames climb the wooden structure. While some headlines referred to a "tourist" as the culprit, several Reddit commenters noted that the original video text only described a person as the "visitor," which could just as easily mean it was a local.

The lack of clarity fueled further speculation among commenters.

"It still sucks that a tourist didn't know how to handle a candle," one Reddit user said.

"It's nowhere mentioned [sic] that it was a FOREIGN tourist. Actually, they didn't even say 'tourist', it just says visitor," another noted.

Commenters also questioned the explanation of "improper use," pointing out that an accident this severe likely required additional factors. Some wondered why the 2009-built temple lacked modern fire-suppression systems.

"Built in 2009…you have to wonder why there was no sprinkler system," one commenter questioned.

Another Redditor added: "There must have been some negligence on the temple's part for it to go up in flames like this."

Others offered cultural context: Many Chinese temples — even reconstructed ones — use traditional timber designs, which are beautiful but extremely vulnerable to fire.

"Timber buildings are just not going to last so for most temples this will happen," one commenter explained. Several other users expressed relief that the pavilion was not a centuries-old cultural relic, although the loss was still felt deeply.

Overall, the incident underscores how quickly heritage sites can be damaged without strong safety measures in place, whether they are ancient or modern. While details about the visitor involved remain limited, online reactions reflect broader concerns about accountability, building standards, and how one mistake can affect entire communities.

