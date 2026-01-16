Researchers issue warning as harmful birds spread into new territory — here's what's happening

Scientists have made a worrying discovery about an invasive bird species in Japan, indicating that the bird may be expanding its range, which could have ongoing impacts.

What's happening?

For a new study published in the journal Bird Research, a team at the University of Tsukuba in Japan recorded the song of the Chinese hwamei in the alpine zone of Mount Kisokoma for the first time. According to a university release, the song is produced by males to establish territory and attract females during mating season.

The researchers have said their findings indicate that the bird has expanded its breeding range to higher elevations. It's a concern as the Chinese hwamei is an invasive species in Japan.

The birds were originally introduced there as pets during the Edo period (which began in the early 1600s), according to the release, and since records were first kept in Kitakyushu City decades ago, the animals' range appears to have expanded.

Why are changes in the bird's range important?

The bird's expanding breeding range is raising alarm bells because it poses a potential for damage to local ecosystems. There is concern that the animals could outcompete more and more native species for vital resources as it pushes into new zones.

Species moving into new areas can also contribute to the spread of diseases and pests, disrupting food supplies and even threatening human and animal health.

All of this can bring major economic impacts. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, invasive species cost $1.288 trillion between 1970 and 2017. And 1 in 10 species on the IUCN's list are threatened by invasive species.

What's being done?

Researchers plan to monitor the Chinese hwamei's breeding range and the bird's potential impact on the alpine region.

Individuals can do their part to help prevent the spread of invasive species by declining to plant invasive plants in their yards in favor of native grasses and wildflowers.

It's also important to avoid participating in the exotic animal trade. Many invasive species, such as the Chinese hwamei and pythons in Florida, were first introduced into new areas as pets, later establishing themselves in the local environment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.