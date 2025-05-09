Researchers witness 'dream come true' event while monitoring wildlife near coast: 'A once-in-a-lifetime experience'

The sighting could be a promising sign for the future.

Malaysian conservationists are hailing the sighting of one of the world's rarest seabirds.

The Chinese crested tern was seen in Sarawak, off the coast of the Asajaya District. Its appearance marked the first recorded sighting in the area since 1913.

Dr. Ng Jia Jei, a member of the Malaysian Nature Society, told Dayak Daily, "It was a dream-come-true moment to re-encounter this incredibly rare species in Sarawak after more than a century."

The Chinese crested tern is distinguishable from the far more numerous greater crested tern by its size, bill, and plumage. It is significantly smaller than its cousin and features a distinctive black tip on its bill, and it also has lighter feathers, per Animalia.

Before its rediscovery in 2000, it was previously thought to be extinct; however, with only fifty adult birds remaining in the wild, its future remains incredibly precarious.

Like other seabirds, the Chinese crested tern's biggest threats are habitat loss caused by overfishing, more frequent extreme weather events, and egg poaching. They're also threatened by hybridization from the greater crested tern, as a study published in the journal Ibis observed.

Chinese authorities have employed various methods to revive the species, including trying to lure them to established colonies on uninhabited islands, but with limited success.

The sighting of the Chinese crested tern in Malaysia could be a promising sign for the future of the species.

Bako-Buntal Bay is a key wildlife sanctuary for endangered seabirds, including the Chinese crested tern. It has been designated as a key biodiversity area since 2004.

It is a crucial component of international efforts to conserve and preserve biodiversity in the region. The event further underscores the importance of international cooperation in sustaining a species.

The chairperson of the Malaysian Nature Society's Kuching branch, Rose Au, told Dayak Daily it was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

She emphasized the area's importance: "Bako-Buntal Bay is a major wintering ground for migratory birds from Northeast Asia travelling along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway."

