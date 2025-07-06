Officials thrilled after once-in-a-lifetime encounter with extremely elusive creature: 'They didn't hide upon seeing us'

"Like the thermometer of the alpine ecosystem."

Officials in the mountains of northwestern China have been heartened by the more frequent sightings of an extremely elusive big cat.

According to China Daily, years of conservation efforts in the Qilian Mountains are paying off, as sightings of snow leopards are becoming increasingly common.

Lang Wenrui, an official with the Zhangye ecology and environmental bureau, described a chance encounter with a pair of snow leopards on a recent patrol.

"They were drinking by a water source, only 5 or 6 meters away from us," Lang explained. "It seems they are not afraid of people, as they didn't hide upon seeing us."

After not seeing any snow leopards at all for a decade, Lang noted that he's seen about a dozen in the last five years.

This comes after local authorities clamped down on the activities that were causing the leopard's numbers to plummet in the first place. By prohibiting deforestation, grazing, and poaching, there are now an estimated 700 snow leopards roaming the area.

The recovery is great news, but conflict with local herders is still an ongoing concern. Leopards won't attack people, but they will make off with livestock given the opportunity.

The snow leopard is found across Central Asia, with approximately 60% residing in China. They are hardy creatures who hunt in some of the most inhospitable regions of the world. Indeed, one of the significant issues with their conservation is that people have not explored 70% of their natural habitat, per the World Wildlife Fund.

With their dense fur, large paws, and powerful legs, they are perfectly adapted to ambushing prey on the mountains. The Snow Leopard Trust notes that their large and thick tails provide balance and insulation against the biting cold.

As apex predators in nutrient-sparse regions, snow leopards are a key umbrella species. Their continued survival is vital to many others.

Ma Duifeng, head of wildlife management for the region's national park administration, told China Daily that snow leopards are "like the thermometer of the alpine ecosystem."

Snow leopards' dramatic recovery in the Qilian Mountains is illustrative of the powerful effects that local action can have. By establishing protected areas and raising awareness, officials have given these majestic cats a real chance at long-term survival and have provided an example for others to follow.

