Hiker reveals commonly found invasive flowers are edible and versatile: 'I bet you did not know'

"You can put these flowers into your salad or into your smoothies."

A plant expert in the Pacific Northwest shared knowledge about an invasive species with a handful of useful properties.

In 2022, Charlie Hannah (@flowerboyjoy) posted a short TikTok about chicory, a source of beta-carotene. However, those who have a ragweed allergy, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have gallstones should avoid it.

"I bet you did not know that this pretty blue flower is edible," they said. "It's called a chicory. You can put these flowers into your salad or into your smoothies, and they'll help increase your appetite."

Chicory is present in much of the United States, growing up to 5 feet tall with flowers that bloom and close in the same day. Native to Africa, Asia, and Europe, it outcompetes native species for sunlight, moisture, nutrients, and space — just like other invasives. This displaces and alters natives, negatively impacting wildlife habitat and water quality and risking soil erosion, according to Gardenia.

The site listed native alternatives to chicory, including dwarf larkspur, prairie flax, and beardtongues. Such choices support mutualistic relationships with native animals, including important pollinators, and help mitigate the effects of extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

This is especially important as rising global temperatures increase the frequency and severity of hurricanes, heavy rains, wildfires, and other devastating natural disasters.

You can take this native-for-invasive replacement effort to your yard or garden, rewilding or planting alternatives to turf grass such as clover or buffalo grass.

"Gather these a plenty!" the creator stated. "I also love roasted chicory root powder as a coffee substitute."

"Chicory root is also loaded w/ inulin which is an incredible prebiotic!!" one user wrote. "[It] also has anti inflammatory/antioxidant properties."

