Washington fire shrinks to 9,400 acres, but over 100 structures are lost

Much of the area near McNeil Canyon Road remains under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order.

Firefighters have managed to battle the Chelan Hills Fire down to 9,400 acres after it grew to 20,000 acres in size, according to KOMO News.

Authorities say the fire has left one person dead, evacuation orders remain in place, and well over 100 structures were affected.

What happened?

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered a vehicle off the road that "was subsequently consumed by the fire" while responding to a report of a missing resident in the fire zone.

Human remains found in the vehicle were turned over to the Douglas County Coroner's Office for identification, KOMO News reported.

Much of the area near McNeil Canyon Road remains under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order. U.S. Highway 97 has reopened, but officials are still urging people to stay away while crews continue safety checks and damage assessments.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille said the fire started shortly after midnight Saturday, July 4, near Highway 97 and Chelan Hills Acre Road. Strong winds and red-flag conditions then pushed it quickly into the McNeil Canyon community and across the highway.

"It was literally everything you know our deputies could do to get in there and give level three notifications before the fire actually hit," Caille told KOMO News. He added that there are "several just foundations left of full-time residences" and that "it's well over 100 structures involved in one form or another."

How are wildfires impacting people?

Roughly 250 people are estimated to be affected within the evacuation zone.

Many families are now facing sudden displacement, and what could be a lengthy recovery after full-time homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and personal belongings were destroyed, Caille said.

Fast-moving fires can trap residents on roads, force life-or-death evacuation decisions, injure first responders, and fill the air with smoke that can worsen asthma, heart conditions, and other health issues.

Hotter, drier landscapes and dangerous wind events can make fires more destructive, while the aftermath often brings major costs tied to rebuilding, temporary housing, insurance claims, lost work, and damage to local infrastructure.

What's being done?

Officials used aerial resources to develop a more accurate map of the fire, and crews are now working to reinforce fire lines and inspect parcels for active fire.

Caille said containment is still likely several days away, and authorities are continuing to determine whether anyone else was injured or remains missing.

Support has also expanded beyond local fire districts. Eastside Fire and Rescue, based in Issaquah, deployed a team to assist, while KOMO News reported that state mobilization help from across Washington has arrived to relieve local crews that had been working for about 24 hours.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.