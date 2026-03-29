  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate birth of species once thought extinct: 'A roaring new chapter'

"May Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong."

by Audrey Brewer
A cheetah rests near a tree in a dry grassy landscape under bright sunlight.

Photo Credit: iStock

The process of reintroducing cheetahs to India has had another success with the birth of three cubs.

Bhupender Yadav, the environment minister, announced the news as "a roaring new chapter," with the country's cheetah population now standing at 38 individuals, according to Phys.org.

Asiatic cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952, and only a small number of the critically endangered subspecies currently survive in Iran. The subspecies, which is slightly smaller than its more well-known African cousin, has been nearly wiped out by excessive hunting, habitat degradation, and the loss of prey to human hunters, per the International Society for Endangered Cats

The African cheetahs were introduced to India in 2022, and there have been concerns about a high mortality rate and competition from leopards in Kuno National Park, where they've been living.

Kuno was chosen for its grasslands and prey availability, with some cheetahs being held in a "soft release" zone, a large but enclosed area used to ease their transition. 

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, which oversees the cheetah project, told Phys.org that survival rates and hunting successes are "comparable to [those of] other international cheetah reintroduction efforts, with recorded wild prey kills confirming successful adaptation to the Indian landscape."

Reintroducing species can help restore not only dwindling populations but the quality of life in habitats as well. A 2025 study showed that reintroducing wolves would encourage the growth of native woods, which has a host of benefits, including pulling carbon from the atmosphere.

Other countries have had successful reintroductions of species, including a pair of beavers that welcomed a kit in England earlier this year. 

Cheetahs prevent overgrazing by preying on herbivore species as well as removing weak individuals from herds, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. By preventing overgrazing, they reduce pressure on trees, which in turn helps support birds and other small animals. 

Yadav was beyond thrilled with the successful births of the cheetahs, saying, "May Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong and carry the nation's cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider