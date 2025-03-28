One person suggested the animals may have been going to extreme measures to find relief.

Travelers in Singapore were left stunned after an unexpected visitor showed up at Changi Airport.

What's happening?

Mothership detailed a December incident wherein a macaque was "one of at least two monkeys" spotted wandering around Terminal 2 in Changi Airport — one of the busiest airports in the world.

A Redditor posted a video of the animal crawling up the railing of a staircase in the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit.

SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall) also shared a video via Instagram that shows a worker trying to guide the macaque away from travelers.

According to Mothership, a staff member was ultimately seen directing the curious critter out of the airport, and an Instagram user who documented the incident said the airport employee was "lovely and calm" as she helped the macaque navigate away from onlookers.

Why is this important?

The incident probably provided a few travelers with a rather delightful story, but it might actually highlight a more concerning issue.

One commenter on the Reddit post suggested that the macaque may have been seeking the air conditioning of the airport due to rising temperatures in Singapore, writing: "[Monkeys] find weather too hot that's why [they're] taking over Changi airport even in December."

Rising global temperatures can lead to more frequent and intense heat waves. And in addition to experiencing habitat loss, some animals can also go to extreme measures to try to escape the heat, sometimes with dire consequences. It was seemingly a devastating heat wave in India that led to tragedy when a group of almost 40 monkeys drowned in a well, apparently after seeking water in desperation.

What can be done to help vulnerable animals?

When encountering a wild animal, it's important to exercise caution to avoid aggravating it further. Dr. Andie Ang, a primatologist who serves as the head of primate conservation and Singapore programs at Mandai Nature, told Mothership that the recommendation would be to contact authorities in the event that staff have not been sufficiently trained to handle the animal in question.

"The last thing you [want] to do is to add to its fears and anxiety, and cause it to react to the situation," Ang said.

It's also important to spread awareness and support conservation efforts to protect vulnerable species that face the threat of habitat loss.

Reducing your reliance on dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal can help slow down rising global temperatures. Embracing renewable options like wind and solar can have broader impacts, creating brighter futures for these creatures and for all.

