Scientists issue warning after discovering concerning trend taking place in Arctic: 'The next step is to apply these insights'

An alarming new study warns that disturbing climate markers in the Arctic might become part of the region's permanently altered climate state within 25 years.

What's happening?

Unusual weather recorded in the Arctic may soon become the new normal for the sensitive region, which has been experiencing accelerated warming. The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than Earth's average, a phenomenon known as "Arctic Amplification."

A recent study cautions that changes observed in the Arctic could reach a critical tipping point by the middle of this century. "In the rapidly warming and wetting Arctic, the time of emergence (ToE) of a new climate state occurs when trends of climate indicators are large enough to surpass the strong natural climate fluctuations in the Arctic," the study published in Nature Briefing: Anthropocene states. "Most regions of the Arctic are close to a new climate state (for temperature and sea ice), with wide-ranging and possibly irreversible consequences for vulnerable Arctic ecosystems and human activities."

"We were excited to see that we were able to estimate ToE in a consistent and robust way. The next step is to apply these insights in society, policy, and ecology," said Richard Bintanja, professor of climate and environmental change at the University of Groningen and co-author of the study, per Earth.com.

Why is this study important?

The study's scientists analyzed changes in sea ice thickness, freeze and thaw patterns, and changes in temperatures in the Arctic. Thicker ice can be a natural buffer protecting shorelines from erosion by storms that, in many cases, are now supercharged by our warming world. As the Arctic warms, the ice thins, leaving coastal areas that Indigenous groups depend on for catching fish vulnerable.

Accelerated Arctic warming is affecting human health in multiple ways, as wildfires and melting permafrost put regional communities at increased risk.

"Geographic isolation, lack of health infrastructure, and poverty can make healthcare disparities worse between rural and urban Alaskans," according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency. "Climate change makes these factors worse and can directly affect health through events like floods. Indigenous communities are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts and can face institutional barriers to getting funding and resources to adapt."

What's being done about changes in the Arctic?

Curbing the emissions of heat-trapping gases by transitioning to renewable energy sources will help cool off the planet. A team of scientists from Germany and Korea recently made some promising discoveries that could pave the way for "artificial photosynthesis," a new type of clean energy.

Starting conversations with friends and family about urgent climate issues — such as eye-opening trends in the Arctic — can help raise awareness and inspire action.

