Schools ordered to close for summer break as blistering temperatures grip city of Chandigarh

The order followed nine straight days of punishing heat in Chandigarh.

As dangerous heat continues to grip the region, the Indian city of Chandigarh has ordered schools to close for summer vacation.

According to The Tribune, government schools had already closed for summer break as of May 23, but some government-aided and private schools had continued holding in-person classes.

Officials said the latest decision was necessary because soaring temperatures were putting children at risk.

The order followed nine straight days of punishing heat in Chandigarh. While the city saw temporary relief last week, the India Meteorological Department warned that another round of severe conditions could grow stronger this week, with The Tribune reporting that temperatures would likely to climb back to around 43 or 44 degrees Celsius, or above 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Even after daytime highs dropped last week, nighttime temperatures remained elevated, adding to ongoing heat stress. When hot days are followed by unusually warm nights, the body has less time to recover, which can worsen public health risks.

Worsening extreme weather can endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of heat-related illness, disrupting education and work, and placing greater strain on homes, hospitals, and communities.

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The Chandigarh order said students up to Class VIII will have no classes during the vacation period, whether in person or online. Older students may still continue learning remotely in some cases.

The impacts of extreme heat on children can range from disrupted schooling to health concerns, such as dehydration and heatstroke.

Exposure to extreme heat can also impact early childhood development, disrupt cognitive function, and challenge academic performance while also hampering educational equity by making it more difficult for children living in heat-wave-prone areas to attend school. Improving equitable access to effective cooling strategies and technology could help.

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