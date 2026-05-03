Underground lake reemerges after disappearing nearly 10 years ago

A dry spell due to insufficient precipitation over the last 13 years sapped the geological formation of much of its luster.

Some much-needed rain in Turkey is bringing an underground lake and the famed cave that houses it back to life after nearly 15 years of running dry.

Hurriyet Daily News reported on the recovery of Cennet Cave and its subterranean lake. The cave stands out as one of the nation's most captivating natural wonders, attracting many visitors enchanted by its splendor.

A dry spell due to insufficient precipitation over the last 13 years, though, sapped the geological formation of much of its luster. Instead of hosting a remarkable set of water features fed by a spring, the cave showcased an arid landscape during that span.

"The cave is accessed by descending 452 steps," İrfan Aydın, head of the Narlıkuyu neighborhood, explained, per the Daily News. "At the base, there is a large underground waterfall and a natural water source."

Turkey's long-standing drought deprived locals and tourists of seeing the cave and its lake in their full glory. Now, after the steady rains, Aydın says the cave has water at nearly half its depth in the same areas that fed it more than a decade ago.

The cave is literally the stuff of legends. According to Greek mythology, Zeus battled the monster Typhon within it. Cennet's shape took hold over thousands of years of steady erosion.

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It's no surprise that, between the myth, the impressive water formation, and other nearby wonders like a fifth-century Byzantine church, the area is a draw for tourists.

Increased rainfall can not only help Turkey's struggling farmers but also boost the local economy, as more people are interested in visiting sites like Cennet Cave. The country has had to explore different measures to deal with record heat and severe water scarcity.

More rain is a welcome change, and locals hope to capitalize on it with a surge in visitors and economic activity.

The Daily News noted that Cennet Cave drew around 500,000 visitors in 2025, per the Mersin Governor's Office and the Culture and Tourism Ministry. With the underground lake and waterfall now flowing, the hope is that 2026 can surpass those numbers.

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