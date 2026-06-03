Rescuers stunned as 5 trapped villagers walk out of flooded Laos cave on their own

"I was literally putting my wetsuit on to head in when they emerged on their own."

A remarkable cave rescue in Laos is drawing attention after five men trapped for more than a week did something almost no one expected: They walked out on their own.

Families had waited outside, including one son who dropped to his knees and hugged his father after the men emerged.

What's happening?

In the remote province of Xaisomboun, five villagers entered a cave in search of gold and were later cut off by floodwater, CNN reported.

Rescuers spent days pumping water from the cave and preparing for a dangerous diving mission through narrow, muddy tunnels with almost zero visibility.

The rescue operation was already underway, with one man guided out by divers Friday. But overnight pumping lowered the water level enough for the remaining men to climb out on their own rather than use the risky flooded-tunnel escape rescuers had been planning, CNN reported.

Will Ripley shared footage of the intense cave rescue on Instagram, writing, "This is a story I will never forget."

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"I was literally putting my wetsuit on to head in when they emerged on their own," Australian diver Josh Richards told CNN.

One of the most emotional scenes came when local resident Thao Oun held his father and cried before the older man, covered with an emergency blanket, was moved out on a stretcher.

Why is unregulated mining concerning?

Informal gold mining is prominent in Laos, where scarce work and financial strain can push villagers into dangerous situations.

Across the Mekong region, unregulated mining has been linked to deadly accidents, environmental damage, and instability for families simply trying to earn money.

The men were searching for gold in the cave system during the rainy season, when flooding risks can quickly become deadly.

CNN reported that two other villagers were still missing and that divers may have to go farther into the cave network to search for them.

What's next?

Richards said a flooded passageway deep inside the cave was "even tighter and more unpleasant," adding that the "significant air pocket" beyond was the "only place" the two missing villagers could be.

Search efforts were to continue Monday after rainfall suspended operations Sunday, the BBC reported. CNN noted the rescued men provided information about the cave layout.

Laos state media have emphasized the dangers of illegal mining, a possible prelude to a crackdown on the illegal gold trade, per CNN.

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