Residents devastated as two unprecedented catastrophes occur within days of each other: 'It's not fair'

In February, catastrophic flooding devastated Kentucky and West Virginia, prompting thousands of water rescues, damaging homes, and killing at least 17 people. Just a few days later, a snowstorm and Arctic temperatures slammed the region, hampering cleanup efforts.

What happened?

As The Washington Post reported, when several inches of rain fell in the Appalachian Mountains, which had recently been hammered by several rain systems, it led to historic flooding that left many rural communities without heat and power.

Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia bore the brunt of the impacts. And since some parts of the region had already received up to twice their normal winter precipitation, the soil couldn't absorb all the rainfall.

Several rivers breached their banks, causing widespread flooding and road closures. Saturated soils also led to mudslides and landslides, leaving homes full of mud and towns in shambles.

"It's catastrophic across the region," Rev. Brad Davis, a West Virginia resident, told the Post.

After the rounds of rain moved through, some of which broke records in Kentucky, the area had to contend with snow and subzero temperatures. With nearly 1 in 4 households still without power, many had to put cleanup efforts on hold and seek emergency shelters to stay warm.

For some residents, the storms brought back memories of the destructive floods that impacted the region in 2022. Though they were better prepared this time, they didn't have much chance to recover between systems.

"It's not fair that we got hit again," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "It's not fair that some of the same areas got flooded again, and it's certainly not fair that we're getting hit by a snowstorm while this is still going on."

Why is this important?

Extreme weather, such as floods and heavy rainfall, has become more common as the planet warms. In vulnerable areas such as the Appalachians, these events can be deadly, as residents had no way of leaving quickly when water rushed through valleys.

Recently, communities in the area haven't been able to catch a break, as back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states, in fall. Some remote towns are still rebuilding and waiting for disaster relief funds, though Congress allocated $100 billion in emergency aid.

But because rising global temperatures are causing more frequent storms and floods, it's making it harder for people to recover.

What's being done to help?

Extensive relief efforts are still underway, with organizations such as Samaritan's Purse and Appalachian Regional Healthcare providing critical assistance and supplies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has assisted several residents in West Virginia after President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

Developers have also started designing hurricane- and flood-proof homes to improve communities' resilience in the face of our rapidly changing climate.

Fortunately, there are things you can do as an individual to reduce the impacts of the planet's overheating. For example, powering your home and appliances with clean energy sources, such as wind and solar, and switching to an electric vehicle, can make a big difference.

