Crocodile with 1-in-10,000 genetic mutation spotted in Australia: 'Absolutely magic'

"I hope he doesn't get anywhere near people."

Footage from 2024 of a crocodile named Casper continues to draw attention due to the rarity of the genetic mutation resulting in the apex predator's paler skin pigment.

A video shared on Facebook by 7NEWS shows the cream-colored reptile lounging in mud off the coast of Weipa in Far North Queensland, Australia.

"Wildlife spotters left amazed after seeing Casper the crocodile," read the text over the video.

"It's believed Casper is a leucistic crocodile with a genetic mutation that results in a paler skin pigment," the caption elaborated. "Locals hope the croc sticks around, with only one in every 10,000 crocodiles born with the condition."

"I hope he doesn't get anywhere near people or else," one user commented.

While this is a fair point, the more important thing is that the humans observing the animal keep a safe distance and view the crocodile with intelligence and respect.

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Wildlife sightings are exciting, especially of anything rare, but it's important to remember that wildlife can be unpredictable.

The Queensland Government website stated that "Being Crocwise is the most effective way to reduce your risk of a crocodile attack and allows you to enjoy Queensland's natural places safely."

It also noted that the simplest ways to stay safe are to keep out of the water and at least five meters (about 16 feet) from the water's edge. Keeping a sturdy object, such as a tree trunk or large rock, between you and the water is also recommended.

Crocodiles typically don't want much to do with humans, but as the warming climate and habitat destruction push them closer to humans in search of food and suitable homes, they grow less wary.

Attacks are rare, but they do happen. A Queensland man who was sleeping on the beach woke to a crocodile chomping on his foot. Animals that attack, whether provoked or not, are often euthanized.

The best chance you can give yourself and creatures like Casper is to admire them from afar and help keep them wild, not habituated. Viewing them respectfully also ensures others can enjoy their experience.

"Beautiful," one Facebook user commented on the video of Casper.

"Absolutely magic, loved seeing this fella in Weipa during my stay," said another.

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