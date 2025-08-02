Man faces massive consequences after officials discover what he did with over 30 deceased pythons: 'Very reckless'

An Australian man will have to pay a heavy fine after he was caught improperly burying his deceased pets in a state forest.

The Victoria government's website reports that the 26-year-old euthanized his 32 carpet pythons after some contracted a disease.

The incident ended in disappointment for the former pet owner, for the expired carpet pythons were buried in the Mount Disappointment State Forest (editor's note: real name). The Magistrate who passed the sentence described the man's conduct as "very reckless" and imposed a fine of $10,000 ($6,553 USD).

The report noted the man did have the required license to keep the captive-bred pythons, but he failed to adhere to the conditions. He did not inform the authorities and was unable to provide accurate information about the snakes when requested.

While pythons can be a menace outside of their native range, as they are in Florida, in Australia, this semi-arboreal snake performs an important role as the area's apex predator. It's a constrictor that squeezes the life out of its prey, which is typically small mammals and birds.

The carpet python gets its name from its lively markings that come in a variety of colors. They are a popular choice among pet owners due to their docile nature and long lifespan as adults.

The carpet python grows up to about 10 feet in length and can live for up to 20 years. Native to Australia and New Guinea, the carpet python holds cultural significance for some Aboriginal groups.

Improperly buried animals that perished from disease are a significant environmental threat. For one, they can contaminate the soil and water. Another issue is how easily diseased carrion can spread through scavengers and insects.

The New South Wales government, which is adjacent to Victoria, has specific guidelines for the proper disposal of deceased animals. By failing to follow state guidelines, the Victoria man risked exposing countless fauna to disease.

As Conservation Regulator spokesperson, Greg Chant, said: "Disposing of privately kept wildlife in this manner is reckless and represents a significant biosecurity risk for native wildlife and the community."

The story highlights the responsibilities that pet owners have, particularly those with exotic and unusual animals, and it is essential to educate them about these responsibilities.

