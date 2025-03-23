Scientists sound alarm after tracking dramatic shift in caribou behavior: 'Declined significantly over the past 40 year'

"We believe these changes are correlated with … disturbances."

Recent research out of the University of British Columbia led by Dr. Clayton Lamb tracked the migration patterns of certain threatened herds of caribou across Canada. The conclusion? The patterns were more different than any of them could have imagined.

What's happening?

Analyzing over three decades of data encompassing more than 1.7 million relocations of over 800 caribou across 27 subpopulations, researchers at UBC found a significant reduction in the duration and extent of caribou migrations.

"The data shows that most of these subpopulations remain migratory to some degree," said Dr. Lamb. "But seasonal migrations appear to be shrinking in both duration and extent."

What this data points to is not that weather-based factors are influencing this change in migration patterns, but it is human disturbance that is at play.

Why is this change in migration important?

Because of human-linked damage done to the caribou's natural migration paths, the herds are susceptible to dangers, such as a lack of seasonally available food and exposure to predators while staying in one place.

"Southern mountain caribou migration, including the distance and elevation change, has declined significantly over the past 40 years," said Dr. Adam Ford, the Director of UBC's Wildlife Restoration Ecology "We believe these changes are correlated with human-caused disturbances, including change and loss to habitat,"

The decreased migration of these caribou has a larger effect on delaying a greener, more sustainable future for us all. The effect on the caribou population signals a broader ecological instability that could lead to long-term disruptions.

What can be done about this development?

Already, the declining populations of other species —especially pollinators, who are directly connected to our food supply— has piqued the interest of experts in discovering ways to address these challenges.

In the case of the caribou herds, the researchers suggest creating a new landscape that would suitably replace the now-downridden migration paths the herds take, saving them from dense predator populations and toward a sustainable food source.

"Sustaining caribou populations and their migratory behavior into the future will require a rapid change in managing the landscape that facilitates extensive habitat conservation, restoration and a reduction in ongoing human-caused disturbance," said Dr. Lamb.

Addressing this issue will require a concentrated effort to balance our modern development alongside ecological sustainability.

