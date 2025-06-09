Scientists raise alarm as crucial coastal habitats face growing threat: 'The results are in'

Salt marshes are more than just ecosystems that house various species and protect against floods and erosion — they are vital tools in carbon neutrality.

Despite their significant impact on keeping the planet healthy, a new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and insurance company Aviva reveals that some salt marshes are suffering because of rising sea levels.

What's happening?

As a part of this research and collaboration, data was presented from Aviva's "carbon flux tower," or solar-powered towers that constantly measure the carbon dioxide exchange occurring between the atmosphere and the salt marshes. The company's findings show that salt marshes are carbon "sinks," or capable of storing more carbon than they produce.

"This high-frequency, real-time data reveals that saltmarshes are significant carbon sinks," the report says, "with the amount absorbed during the spring and summer outweighing what is released during the autumn and winter months."

With sea levels rising — mostly due to extreme weather events, caused in part by human-induced climate change — some of the salt marshes are disappearing.

Why are salt marshes important?

According to an article by The Independent, "Experts warn that 85% of the U.K.'s saltmarshes … have been lost since the mid 19th century."

Carbon removal, such as via carbon sinks, is crucial to keep our Earth healthy and livable. While carbon is produced naturally, an excess of it is caused in part by human activity, such as by burning dirty fuels, like methane gas.

While natural carbon sinks exist, the effect of large-scale polluting gases is rising temperatures, making it harder for these carbon sinks — including forests and salt marshes — to thrive and do their job.

What's being done to protect salt marshes?

"The results are in, and mud matters," said Tom Brook, an ocean conservation specialist at the WWF, per the press release. "Saltmarshes are powerful natural allies in the fight against climate change — storing carbon, protecting our coasts, and supporting rich biodiversity.​​"

In turn, the organizations' joint press release is calling for salt marshes to be added to the Greenhouse Gas Inventory to raise awareness and help the U.K. achieve net-zero carbon emissions. This move would be a major step in protecting these ecosystems, as further reporting would help garner funding and raise awareness for salt marshes.

To do your part in protecting these vital carbon sinks, you can support organizations like WWF with climate-centered goals and educate yourself on critical climate issues like those affecting salt marshes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.