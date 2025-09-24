Archaeologists stunned after excavation reveals long-hidden city: 'This is mind-blowing'

The remains of an ancient civilization could offer humanity clues as to how to address the current climate crisis.

In contrast to the general perception that ancient societies were warlike and brutish, the excavation of the 3,800-year-old city of Peñico in modern-day Peru has revealed a culture that existed peacefully and was focused on sustainability. These practices allowed the Caral civilization that built the city to survive climate-related challenges similar to those the world faces today, according to Sustainability Times.

"Peñico continues Caral's tradition of living in harmony with nature and relating to other cultures with respect," said Ruth Shady, the archaeologist leading the ancient city's excavation, per Sustainability Times. "They had intercultural relationships with people of the jungle, the mountains, and across large distances, but always peacefully."

The peaceful nature of the Caral people has been reflected in the city's lack of defensive walls and the fact that researchers have found no evidence of weapons within the city. Further evidence points to the Caral civilization having successfully adapted to periods of intense drought, similar to what many regions of the world have been experiencing today, according to Sustainability Times.

When the Caral people faced climate-related challenges, the archaeologists said, they did not resort to violence against other cultures or environmental exploitation. Instead, they found sustainable solutions, such as building a vast irrigation network.

"There are many things we have to do as we're facing climate change," said Shady, per Sustainability Times. "We have to change how we see life and how we see the changes happening to our planet."

In the comment section, readers shared the feelings of hope and inspiration that learning about the Caral people had given them.

"Wow, this is mind-blowing!" said one commenter. "A city with no weapons? That's my kind of place."

"Isn't it fascinating how they managed to survive climate change without wars?" added another. "Modern society could learn a thing or two."

"This is amazing!" chimed in a third person. "Imagine living in a society that focused on peace and sustainability."

With the world today facing rising global temperatures, shortages of fresh water, the loss of vital food supplies, and other climate-related challenges, the Caral civilization serves as an important reminder that solutions require collaboration while living in harmony with nature and one another. Where many see a future full of water wars and other conflicts over increasingly scarce resources, the Caral civilization proves that there is another way.

The Caral people also demonstrated that principles of sustainable living are not a modern invention, and that sometimes looking to the past can show us the way forward.

