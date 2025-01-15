Group of wild animals may be nearing an existential limit: 'Could increase extinction risk'

"We're seeing this unlikely relationship between the immune system and temperature."

A new study by University of Michigan researchers found that rising temperatures caused by the climate crisis are straining the immune systems of wild capuchin monkeys.

What's happening?

According to a news release on the study, capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica's Taboga Forest Reserve showed reduced immune performance when exposed to warmer temperatures, and younger monkeys seemed especially impacted by heat.

U-M anthropology doctoral student Jordan Lucore and his colleagues discovered that when the monkeys endured at least two weeks of temperatures at or above 86 degrees Fahrenheit, their immune health took a nosedive.

"We think this has implications for understanding the effects of climate change because we're seeing this unlikely relationship between the immune system and temperature in this particular study species, and we're seeing it at much lower temperatures than expected," Lucore said. "Eighty-six degrees Fahrenheit is not that hot."

Since monkeys are endothermic — meaning they can regulate their body temperature, like all mammals — the team expected capuchins to be capable of withstanding extreme temperatures.

The fact that they showed signs of distress at relatively moderate temperatures was a surprise.

"I can't believe we're seeing this in capuchins. They are quite resilient," Lucore added.

Why is this concerning?

Young monkeys' immune systems are less well-developed than those of older monkeys, so they don't have the same defense mechanisms to endure warm temperatures.

It's also concerning since capuchin monkeys play a critical role in maintaining the health of forest ecosystems. According to See the Wild, the animals disperse seeds from the fruits they eat, helping to ensure the plant species reproduce. They also pollinate flowers by eating their nectar and control insect populations such as ants.

Capuchins already are under pressures from habitat loss, hunting, and human encroachment, and rising temperatures will further strain the species.

Our overheating planet is impacting many other animals, including polar bears, white-tailed ptarmigans, seabirds, and insects. If we don't reverse or at least slow the rate of temperature rise, it could have devastating effects on countless animal species and ecosystems.

What's being done to protect capuchins?

According to the research team, it's unknown what impact rising temperatures will have on animals' health in the future. Additional research that includes multiple generations of capuchins and other immune biomarkers will provide more insight into how a warmer climate influences their overall health.

"Long-term research is also necessary to identify and quantify the effects of heat-compromised immune performance on individual fitness outcomes, as this could be a mechanism by which climate could increase extinction risk," the authors concluded.

"Climate change is happening. It's going to have effects on anyone living on Earth in ways that you may not expect, and especially on these fundamental systems that we need to survive," Lucore added.

However, there are signs that some animals are adapting to extreme temperatures. For instance, the white-lipped peccary — a tropical, pig-like mammal — has been observed sleeping during the day and hunting at night when temperatures are high.

We can help capuchins and other animals thrive by switching to electric appliances and vehicles that are much less polluting than their gas-powered counterparts. Reducing our reliance on dirty fuels is one of the best ways to keep our animal friends and the planet healthy.

