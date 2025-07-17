Wildlife officials issue warning about toxic toads spreading across US region — here's what you need to know

Invasive species are always disruptive to the native wildlife in the ecosystems they take over. However, their impact on humans and domesticated animals is usually more indirect. An exception is the toxic cane toad plaguing Florida, the News-Press reported.

What's happening?

The cane toad, also called the bufo toad, marine toad, or giant toad, was introduced to Florida in the 1930s and '40s as a means to control pests in sugarcane crops. That was a shortsighted decision, because the toads spread far from the sugarcane fields and all across the landscape of Central and South Florida.

At six to nine inches, these brown, warty toads are larger than the native toad species, which are generally under four inches in length.

The native species that looks most similar to the cane toad is the southern toad, but the southern toad has raised crests on its head, while the cane toad doesn't, and the southern toad has oval glands over its shoulders, while the cane toad's glands are triangular. Cane toads are nocturnal and most often spotted at night.

Why are cane toads in Florida important?

The cane toad exhibits the usual traits of an invasive species. It breeds prolifically throughout the year, eating a wide range of native animals, including reptiles, small mammals, and even frogs.

As a result, it threatens to outcompete the native toad species due to its superior size and strength. This has the usual damaging effect on the area's food chain and biodiversity, which can be detrimental to human livelihoods and make natural areas less beautiful and enjoyable

On top of that, the cane toad poses an additional threat: The gland behind its eyes produces a milky white substance called bufotoxin, which is toxic to both humans and pets.

Animals that eat, bite, or even lick living or dead cane toads can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes. The toads' eggs also contain bufotoxin.

What can I do about invasive cane toads?

Unlike the American bullfrog and other species that officials encourage the public to catch and eat, cane toads must be treated with caution.

First, prevent them from entering your yard with no-gap fencing, and remove hiding places like brush piles. Trim grass short and cut the bottom branches of hedges to leave a gap above the ground. Also, remove items that may attract toads, like outdoor water dishes.

Next, supervise your pet outdoors at night, when most encounters occur.

Finally, watch your pet for signs of bufotoxin exposure, including frantic behavior, disorientation, foaming at the mouth, brick red gums, and seizures. If you spot these signs, wash your pet's mouth out with a hose — aiming the water forward, not back toward the throat — before wiping the tongue and gums to get rid of the excess toxin. Then get them to a vet immediately.

If you spot this invasive species in your yard, you'll need rubber, latex, or nitrile gloves to handle it, and benzocaine or lidocaine ointment or spray to humanely euthanize it, as required by Florida law. You can also call in a professional to get the job done.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



