Expert raises questions after beloved lake nears complete freeze not seen in 10 years: 'It's getting less and less common'

Canandaigua Lake in New York has nearly completely frozen over for the first time in a decade, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

What's happening?

The lake used to freeze over regularly, allowing locals to harvest thousands of tons of ice from it and the Finger Lakes. They then stored it in ice houses for use as needed.

However, the executive director of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, Emily DeBolt, told the Democrat and Chronicle about the freeze: "It's getting less and less common for the lake to freeze over due to climate change."

In fact, the last freeze like this one to hit the lake occurred in 2015.

Why is the lake freezing less often concerning?

Many lakes around the globe are freezing less often or for shorter periods due to the changing climate.

In a study published in Science, scientists examined the ecological harm caused by the loss of lake ice and its implications for both environmental and human health.

The most significant impact of reduced ice and year-round warmer temperatures was on water quality. For example, toxic cyanobacteria form in warmer water, putting both humans and aquatic life at risk.

In the case of Canandaigua Lake, the ice blocks light and oxygen, meaning that, theoretically, there is less plant growth and less toxic blue-green algae. However, if spring and summer bring major storms, which is likely given that storms have increased worldwide, more blue-green algae could bloom, posing risks.

Additionally, less ice might even impact the global carbon cycle, as frozen lakes may sequester carbon. Without that ice, though, warmer water releases more methane and other harmful carbon pollution, heating the planet even more.

The loss of lake ice can further impact local communities, as over time, increased evaporation would decrease access to fresh water.

While lakes freezing over less often might not seem like a big deal, this lack of ice can impact everything from worsening extreme weather to wreaking havoc on the livelihoods of those who rely on ice fishing.

What can be done about warming temperatures?

One of the most significant ways to combat global warming is to drastically reduce the use of energy sources such as coal and gas. According to the United Nations, the use of these energy sources accounts for nearly 90% of the world's carbon pollution and over 75% of all gases that increase temperatures.

Many countries and governments have made strides toward switching to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, but there is still a long way to go in the global transition to cleaner energy.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.