Experts issue warning over troubling trend causing animal injuries: 'It shouldn't be a regularly occurring thing'

A Canadian animal lover in Saskatchewan spoke out against a disturbing rise in incidents involving one of the nation's most well-known species of waterfowl.

As CJME reported, animal rescue workers in Regina are alarmed by the increasing number of Canada geese hit by vehicles. More troubling still is the sense that many of these incidents are not accidental but deliberate.

Gillian Kehler, a local wildlife enthusiast, witnessed a collision and was dismayed to learn of the growing trend of people hitting geese on purpose or not making much effort to avoid them. She expressed sadness that rescue centers were being inundated with calls about injured geese.

"Those rescues should be for one-offs. It shouldn't be a regularly occurring thing," she told CJME.

Fortunately, thanks to local rescue workers, the injured goose Kehler rescued will recover and be released back into the wild. The Canada goose is a common sight across North America, easily identifiable by its large size and white marking on its chin. They mate for life and are fiercely protective of their young.

While this aggression can cause conflict with people, it also indirectly benefits other waterfowl by keeping humans and predators away from nesting sites. They also help with seed dispersal and nutrient cycling when their population is kept under control.

However, when overly abundant, they can be a nuisance, as they adapt well to suburban and urban environments. While having your day interrupted by an impudent goose in the street can be annoying, there's no excuse for deliberately harming them.

In North America, Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 and Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Offenses are punishable by fines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of jail time.

The story highlights the critical work that rescue centers perform in rehabilitating injured wildlife and demonstrates the importance of local conservation action. Through volunteerism and financial support, these efforts can continue.

"My message to people would be if you can't be bothered to care about the life of an animal, think about the people around you," Kehler told CJME. "There could be children in vehicles watching this, and it could be traumatizing for them. Not to mention a lot of adults, myself included, feel the same way."

