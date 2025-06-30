Scientists thrilled after finding elusive 'tiny mystery' flower thriving in unexpected location: 'There's still hope'

The rare Camatta Canyon amole (Chlorogalum purpureum var. reductum) appears to be making a comeback in California, as scientists from the Nature Conservancy and the California Native Plant Society discovered around 16,000 of these flowers not far from San Luis Obispo this past spring.

According to LAist, this endangered flower, which at least one scientist has referred to as a "tiny mystery," was thought to only have a global population of around 10,000 until this discovery, leaving researchers stunned and excited.

Due to scientists' belief that the Camatta Canyon amole was limited in population, the plant is currently protected by federal and state Endangered Species Acts, though this may change with the recent discovery.

The plant is geographically concentrated, growing in only a couple of locations within a 90-acre area. Between the centralized growth area, grazing by livestock, and being run over by off-road vehicles, the plant has had a challenging time thriving.

As for why the amole has suddenly reappeared, scientists theorize that weather conditions may have strengthened underground amole bulbs. Drought-like conditions from previous years may have harmed plants competing with the amole for space and resources, while subsequent years saw higher amounts of rainfall, which could have reached the bulbs.

However, it is also possible that the plant was around the whole time, and no one came across it.

The discovery of so many of these flowers is a reason for optimism, as it could mean finding more blooms in the area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reviews animal and plant species considered threatened every five years, and scientists hope that by the next review, they will have found enough amoles to remove the plant from the endangered list.

Considering this amole has been in decline for decades, this finding opens up the possibility for research that could lead to a wealth of new knowledge about the flower.

The reemergence of the Camatta Canyon amole could help rebalance the local ecosystem, too, making it healthier and more diverse. Not only would that protect endangered species of all kinds, but it would also benefit human well-being by protecting food and water sources, as well as limiting the spread of disease.

Heather Schneider, a senior rare plant conservation scientist at the Santa Barbara Botanical Garden, told LAist, "All is not lost. There's still hope. Nature waits. And I hope it inspires people that putting efforts into conservation and looking for plants pays off."

