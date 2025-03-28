  • Outdoors Outdoors

NFL player shares terrifying account of near-death experience: 'Millions of others do not have that luxury'

"If we can protect even one person … we have both a moral and fiscal duty to act."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two years ago, malaria nearly killed NFL player Calvin Anderson, according to a piece he wrote for USA Today. Now, he's speaking out about the importance of saving lives through global health programs as funding hangs in the balance.

What's happening?

The U.S. President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) faces a funding freeze that threatens years of progress against this deadly disease. A 90-day suspension could cause 1.7 million extra malaria cases and 17,000 additional deaths worldwide, according to a recent analysis.

"Having personally experienced the horror of malaria, I am deeply saddened by this decision," wrote Anderson, an offensive tackle who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 contracted the illness during a 2023 trip to Nigeria. "It is unacceptable that these barriers are preventing children and families from accessing essential innovations and services that could save lives."

Why is malaria funding critical?

When Anderson fell ill, his temperature soared to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Even with top medical care, doctors gave him just a 50-50 chance of survival. Most victims aren't so lucky.

Every 60 seconds, a child under five years old dies because of malaria, according to UNICEF. Without treatment, the World Health Organization has noted death can come within 24 hours of initial infection.

The health toll extends beyond borders. The U.S. reports roughly 2,000 malaria cases yearly, often from travel. The disease remains a significant threat to military personnel and diplomats working overseas.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Beyond health concerns, malaria damages economies worldwide. The illness keeps workers home, increases medical costs, and prevents children from attending school — all factors that hamper productivity and growth in places already facing hardship.

What's being done about malaria?

Anderson has joined United to Beat Malaria in pushing for immediate PMI funding and resources restoration.

"I am not a doctor or a scientist, but my battle with malaria made one thing abundantly clear: If we can protect even one person from this disease ‒ let alone millions ‒ we have both a moral and fiscal duty to act," Anderson explained.

You can help Anderson, too. Start by learning about malaria's global impact and sharing accurate information with friends and family. Consider supporting organizations that provide bed nets, treatments, and education in affected areas.

Contact your elected officials to voice your support for foreign aid programs that fight preventable diseases. Take proper precautions like antimalarial medication when booking international travel to affected regions.

Remember Anderson's message: "Had I not had access to timely treatment, I might not be here today. Millions of others do not have that luxury."

x