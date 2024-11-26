State policymakers face backlash on decision that could impact the future of endangered species: 'They're going to make it worse'

They have been criticized for contributing to ecological harm.

A new proposal by the Central Valley Project and State Water Project in California is making a splash, as conservationists are concerned for endangered fish species.

What's happening?

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, new guidelines proposed by the administrations of President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom will determine how much water can be drawn for urban and agricultural use while aiming to protect endangered fish species. The proposed water rules hope to update decades-old regulations for California's major water delivery systems.

The federal Central Valley Project and State Water Project provide water to 25 million residents and millions of acres of farmland, but they have been criticized for contributing to ecological harm in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

Why is California's water policy important?

Water mismanagement threatens California's ecosystem, especially that delta, where reduced water flows harm fish habitats. While the Biden administration's draft of an environmental review outlines alternatives, critics like Jon Rosenfield of San Francisco Baykeeper say the preferred plan would "accelerate the path to extinction."

Scientists agree that inadequate water levels can limit the species' ability to recover from near extinction.

"They're going to make it worse for fish in California," Tom Stokely, a water policy adviser for the California Water Impact Network, agreed.

Despite these criticisms, state officials argue that their plan improves fish protection by integrating new science and addressing the Earth's overheating. They point to commitments like marsh restoration and habitat recovery as evidence of progress.

What's being done about California's water?

Tackling the water management problem in California requires balancing restoration efforts with the needs of farmers and city residents. Proposed solutions include stricter delta flow requirements, expanded habitat restoration projects, and investments in water recycling infrastructure.

Individuals can help by conserving water, supporting ecological organizations, and advocating for science-based policies. State and federal governments must ensure water policies align with long-term environmental goals that include protecting species from going extinct.

