California sea lion found wandering San Francisco streets returns to Monterey County coast

He stayed in rehabilitation for several weeks until rescuers determined he was ready to go back.

Irving, a young California sea lion once found on the streets of San Francisco, has been brought back to the California coast.

After spending weeks in care for severe malnutrition, he has been released into Monterey County waters, a hopeful example of how wildlife rescue can help an at-risk animal recover.

What happened?

According to The Californian, Irving was released near Point Lobos, southwest of Salinas, roughly two months after he was found in San Francisco far from the ocean. The sea lion had been weak and severely undernourished, but after rehabilitation, he was well enough to return to the wild.

Sea lions are coastal animals, not wanderers on city streets. When a marine mammal ends up in an urban environment, it can pose risks to both the animal and the public, particularly if it is sick, stressed, or disoriented.

He stayed in rehabilitation for several weeks until rescuers determined he was ready to go back.

Why does it matter?

When animals such as sea lions are found malnourished or in unusual places, it can sometimes signal broader environmental pressures, including changing ocean conditions, food scarcity, illness, or human disturbance.

Without rescue and rehabilitation, an animal in that condition would have had little chance of surviving on its own.

What's being done?

Wildlife rescue organizations and marine animal experts continue responding to stranded, injured, or sick animals along the California coast. Their work often includes medical treatment, refeeding, monitoring, and carefully planned releases once the animals are healthy enough to survive in the wild again.

Public cooperation is a major part of that success.

When people spot a stranded or distressed marine mammal, they should keep their distance, avoid trying to move the animal themselves, and contact trained responders instead. That helps reduce stress on the animal while also lowering the chance of injury to people.

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