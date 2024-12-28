Officials share stunning before-and-after satellite images of iconic lake following years of drought: 'Fastest rebound in [its] history'

"Standing here a year ago, I never would have guessed. Nobody in the world would have guessed."

California has consistently been embroiled in drought conditions for years. The last recorded drought was in 2022, when Lake Casitas in Southern California marked a near-record low. This year, the lake is back to full capacity after two years — the fastest drought rebound in history.

Consistent wetter-than-average winter rain in 2023-2024, along with water conservation efforts throughout the state, are reasons for the comeback. The Casitas general manager, Mike Flood, told VC Star that this was the "fastest rebound in the lake's history."

Lake Casitas provides drinking water for the Ojai Valley and parts of Ventura through a reservoir. In 2022, the drinking water supply had dropped under 30%, and the Casitas Municipal Water District facilitated emergency measures in case the conditions did not improve. In April 2024, the reservoir reached full capacity for the first time since 2006, which had not happened previously since 1998.

"Standing here a year ago, I never would have guessed. Nobody in the world would have guessed," Flood said during a board members' meeting, reported in the VC Star.

Conservation efforts are proven to spur impactful change when it comes to drought conditions. California's substantial conservation efforts achieved the lowest usage of water since the late 1940s, which became a large part of the lake's rebound. California has become a leader in climate action in recent years in part to reduce the frequency of wildfires and rising sea levels that affect the state.

"It's one of the most beautiful things of the whole environment around it," Mary Bergen, one of the water district's board of directors, told the SF Gate. "Everyone is excited, including myself."

Individual water conservation efforts could be undertaken by anyone interested in saving money and helping to support the world's water supply. Capturing rainwater for the yard, rewilding the yard, or making smart choices when purchasing high-water usage utilities like washing machines are some helpful changes consumers can make.

